Turn your space into a modern home with Loot.co.za

Upgrade your home into the space you have always dreamed of. Hi-tech is the new "it" feature in interior decor, with technology seeping into personalised spaces, creating a new meaning to convenience. Loot offers a wide range of home tech suitable for any space and your specific interest.

Sit back and relax Upgrade movie night from laptop to high-end, high-definition plasma TV. Choose from any brand of choice that meets the budget and the eye. The Samsung BU8000 65" 4K LED UHD Smart TV offers Vivid crystal colour on the slimmest profile, experience clear picture and performance because it automatically estimates and compensates frames for the source of contents. For more tv options, visit Loot.co.za. While you are at it, add the portable Xiaomi mini TV stick to your cart, which is perfect for media streaming options—bringing you a 4k media experience anytime, anywhere. To make the deal even sweeter, you can enjoy your new TV, stress free during load shedding with the Ryobi 500W Portable Power Station. Ditch load shedding with Ryobi's large capacity 515Wh, lightweight and compact design, featuring lower output ports for various simultaneous power needs ensuring safe, stable running of electronic appliances.

Go big or go home This one is for the hostess with the mostess! Loot.co.za has the most beautiful Volkano Vinyl Bluetooth Turntable (Brown), with speakers. If you are a music enthusiast, this will seal the deal and leave your guests impressed. Plus, if you’re into vintage accents, this will be the perfect addition in your space and be the statement tech you have yearned for.