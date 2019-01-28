Soccer
Chippa brimming with confidence after win over Sundowns
It must have been an exciting cup-tie for the supporters but it was nerve-wracking for the technical stuff, coach Clinton Larsen said8h ago | PSL
What Sredojevic must do to avoid Papic’s fate at Orlando Pirates
For an experienced coach as he is, Milutin Sredejovic will know that playing well does not cut the mustard, at least not at a club as big as Orlando Pirates.1h ago | Nedbank Cup
Benni: City should have scored more against Supersport
City toyed with SuperSport at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night to book a place in the Nedbank Cup round of 168h ago | PSL
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi coy over transfer reports
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for Chelsea on Sunday night but would not say anything about rumours of a possible transfer request11h ago | Premier League