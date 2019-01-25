Bafana
Bafana Highlights
Banyana prove they belong with the best
Apart from two early goals by the Dutch that rocked Banyana, the home side pressurised the European champions for long periods of the match21 January 2019 | Bafana
Banyana learn valuable lessons in Dutch defeat
SA must make the most of opportunities that come their way, if they want to be competitive henceforth and especially at the World Cup21 January 2019 | Bafana
Bafana legend Phil Masinga to receive special provincial funeral on Thursday
A memorial service for Masinga has been planned for Monday in Pimville, Soweto.20 January 2019 | Bafana
Seoposenwe: Large amount of unhappiness at Banyana Banyana due to late payment
“There has been some mischievous speculation around Banyana Banyana and their so-called discord in the camp around payments,” Paul said.18 January 2019 | Bafana