Since the tournament, speculation has been rife linking the Belgian, who has been in charge of the South African national team since 2021, with an exit. Reports from Belgium earlier this month said Club Brugge and Broos had opened discussions that would see him take over as the club’s technical director. However, on Tuesday, Broos said this was just speculation, and he was committed to Bafana Bafana — for now.

“About Brugge, I know that I am a candidate, and there is nothing more than that,” Broos said when asked about the speculation during a press conference on Tuesday. “I know that in the Belgian media they spoke about it, but, again, there is nothing for the moment, nothing at all,” said Broos, adding that the interest in his services was normal after the Afcon campaign that his Bafana had. “I heard rumours that Algeria were interested, that Tunisia were interested, and some other teams, also Brugges.

“But again, there are no negotiations. I didn’t see the people of Brugge. I know only that I am on the list and one of the candidates, so let’s see what happens in the future. “I have a contract until 2026, so if there will be a moment that maybe I can leave or want to leave South Africa, then I still have to negotiate with SAFA.