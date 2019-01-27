Weekend Argus
Weekend Argus Highlights
Advertisement
More from Weekend Argus
#VoterRegistration unrest 'pinpoints hotspots'
Police Minister is observing disturbances that took place at voter registration stations to identify hotspots that will require more police presence during elections.11h ago | Politics
WATCH: No need for evacuations yet as Cape firefighters battle Signal Hill fire
City and Fire Rescue services have been struggling to contain the fire on Signal Hill since it started after 4pm on Sunday afternoon.20h ago | Cape Argus
Stigma, shame and back street abortion pills
If we don’t provide women with safe, affordable options to terminate pregnancy chancers will exploit this, writes radio presenter Sherlin Barends.24h ago | Weekend Argus
DA slams claims of using De Lille's name for votes
DA dismissed claims by the Good party that its members were using Patricia De Lille’s name to canvass for votes as ludicrous.27 January 2019 | News