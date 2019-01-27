News
News Highlights
Advertisement
More from News
WATCH: No need for evacuations yet as Cape firefighters battle Signal Hill fire
City and Fire Rescue services have been struggling to contain the fire on Signal Hill since it started after 4pm on Sunday afternoon.21h ago | Cape Argus
DA slams claims of using De Lille's name for votes
DA dismissed claims by the Good party that its members were using Patricia De Lille’s name to canvass for votes as ludicrous.27 January 2019 | News
Nomgcobo Jiba feels the heat as the Bar Council seeks her removal
Calls for her to be disbarred amid two inquiries on unethical conduct27 January 2019 | Weekend Argus
Political parties out for voter drive
Politicians were out in full force yesterday in a final push to encourage citizens to register to vote in the upcoming elections.27 January 2019 | Weekend Argus