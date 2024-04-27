Strap up, enjoy the ride without breaking the law

Cape Town - This event, featuring Robot Racing, is not just about adrenalin-pumping races but also about promoting safe and legal motorsport for enthusiasts. The event boasted 106 participants and several spectators. Dave Abrahams, public relations manager at Killarney Race Track, described the event as “the purest legal form of motorsport in town and on an actual race track”.

Robot Racing, which started back in 2016, is a joint effort between the Western Province Motor Club at Killarney and the City of Cape Town. It aims to provide street racers with a controlled environment where they can enjoy their passion without endangering others on public roads. “Two cars line up at the Christmas tree, the lights go green, and whoever reaches the finishing line first, 402m away, is the winner,” said Abrahams. The event attracted participants like racer Michael Thanas, owner of Thanas Tuning, specialising in performance modifications for Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG). Thanas, whose car has undergone significant upgrades, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “It's the closest you can get to street racing without breaking the law.”

Another racer, Peter van der Merwe from Thanas Tuning, shared his journey into Robot Racing. “This was something I started around 10 years ago. We used to come to the illegal events, and it's slowly escalated to this,” he said, highlighting the evolution of his passion for racing. Safety is a paramount concern at Robot Racing events. Patrick Newman, a scrutineer at the track, emphasised the importance of safety checks for road-legal cars. “A car must be licensed, roadworthy, with all safety features in place,” said Newman, underlining the commitment to ensuring a safe racing environment.