Criminals need to be held acountable for their deeds
One of the reasons for the high crime rate in SA is the fact that criminals know they can get away with their crimes, writes Ryland Fisher.19 January 2019 | Opinion
OPINION: Discover the power of the gesture at Fresha
Learn more about sign language at the Denis Hurley Centre.18 January 2019 | Opinion
UCT's recent history matters as much as its past
Sarah Baartman’s name can be elevated to the highest point of UCT’s campus, but if her legacy isn’t built into each classroom and interaction the honour is hollow.16 January 2019 | Universities
Quotas are necessary until everyone has opportunities to show their worth
Those who oppose quotas talk about choosing on merit, but before you can do this you must create an environment in which everyone will have opportunities to show their worth.13 January 2019 | Opinion