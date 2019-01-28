More from Western Cape
R2.6 million initiative sows seeds for urban farming in Cape
Emerging growers are trained to become fresh produce suppliers under enterprising scheme6h ago | Cape Argus
PICS: Cape cops confiscate 148 000 litres of alcohol in 4-day operations
The festive season operations are scheduled to end on 31 January 2019 when the national overall figures and impact of the programme will be announced.7h ago | Cape Argus
Concerns surrounding lack of land available for District Six claimants
According to the working committee, there are 3 000 claimants who are fighting to return to District Six.9h ago | Cape Argus
WATCH: #CapeFires under control but firefighters remain on high alert
Firefighting teams from the City of Cape Town have worked furiously to control the blaze, but with the wind dropping it has made their job easier.9h ago | Cape Times