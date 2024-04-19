Khayelitsha mass murderers sentenced to 14 life terms each

Two gang members who perpetrated a mass murder in Khayelitsha in 2020, have been handed down hefty sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Gcinithemba Beja and Fundile Maseti from The Guptas gang were found guilty on seven counts of murder, three attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition charges following a shooting at a tavern in Site B, Khayelitsha, on March 8, 2020.

Three victims, including a six-year-old, were transported to hospital for medical treatment after the shooting. It was the tavern owner's birthday on the day of the shooting and celebrations were under way before the duo opened fire on party guests. During the judgment by Judge Daniel Thulare, it was heard that witnesses confirmed Beja and Maseti were extortionists. The two were known for collecting protection fees from businesses.

The trial also revealed how some police officers in the area were in cahoots with the gang members. Some witnesses who made statements did not come to testify as they feared for their lives. The mass murders were investigated by Warrant Officer Zinele Ngqola who took statements from witnesses and obtained an independent eyewitness who placed the men at the scene.

Due to the sensitive nature, the witness was placed in a witness protection programme after his life had been threatened a few times and he was being hunted by the gang. A water-tight case was handed over to the prosecution. Thulare commended the witness who spoke out despite the threats on his life.

Beja and Maseti were each sentenced to 14 life terms for their crimes. On Wednesday, five people were gunned down in a mass shooting in Khayelitsha, however, hours later the death toll climbed to eight. [email protected]