Police hunt for gunmen after Khayelitsha shooting death toll climbs to eight

Police in the Western Cape are hunting for suspects after eight people were killed in two separate attacks in Khayelitsha, a township in the Western Cape, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is alleged that at around 2.50am, a man and his girlfriend were gunned down in Feza Street.

"Shortly after that, a 35-year-old male was shot and killed not far from the first scene," police said. Three hours later, in Ncumu Street, more bodies were found. "At around 6am, police were summoned to a shooting incident in Ncumu Street where the bodies of four males and one female were discovered with gunshot wounds," police stated.

"The circumstances that led to the death of five people in Harare in Khayelitsha this morning are being probed by detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit," police added. The motive for the murders form part of a police investigation. Any person with information is kindly requested to contact Colonel Mthetho Maxabaniso on 082 339 7320 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The mobile application MySAPS can also be used anonymously.