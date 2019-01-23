Motoring
MOTORING HIGHLIGHTS
LATEST LAUNCHES
INDUSTRY NEWS
Nano the marketing no-no - world’s cheapest car faces axe
Corporate strategies in automotive industry set to change
27 January 2019 | Markets
VW to produce mobile 'power banks' for electric cars
25 January 2019 | Industry news
SA vehicle sales expected to drop by 1% this year
25 January 2019 | Economy
ROAD TESTS
Tested: Opel Grandland X is a good bridge between car and SUV
24 January 2019 | Road tests
Tested: Honda's new Amaze is great value, but lacks fizz
18 January 2019 | Road tests
Tested: Haval's H9 SUV is surprisingly good
31 December 2018 | Road tests
Tested: Porsche's Cayenne S is supremely capable
28 December 2018 | Road tests
F1
Renault appoints Chinese teen as F1 development driver
23 January 2019 | F1
Mick Schumacher follows his father to Ferrari
21 January 2019 | F1
F1 legend Niki Lauda out of hospital
17 January 2019 | F1
McLaren appoints ex-Porsche boss as F1 director
10 January 2019 | F1
BIKES
No politics allowed! Baghdad bikers hope to unite Iraq
22 January 2019 | Bikes
BMW's latest GS models cater for adventurous spirits
12 December 2018 | Bikes
Ford taking a Spin in urban scooter world
9 November 2018 | Bikes
TRUCKS
How to be safe around badly maintained trucks on the road
24 December 2018 | Trucks
Joburg's Futuroad truck expo revving up for 2019
13 December 2018 | Trucks
A great way to prevent truck wheel theft
7 December 2018 | Trucks
Custom Cars
515kW enough now? RG Motorsport makes BMW's M5 even more brutal
6 December 2018 | Tuning
Ares Design of Italy takes bespoke to a new level
9 November 2018 | Custom Cars
Swiss tuner unleashes brawnier BMW X4 M40d and M40i
6 November 2018 | Tuning
More from Motoring
Corporate strategies in automotive industry set to change
Rapid changes in the way people travel were shaping the corporate strategies of motor manufacturers.27 January 2019 | Markets
Nano the marketing no-no - world’s cheapest car faces axe
After a bumpy 10-year ride, India's jelly-bean-shaped Nano mini car appears to be on its way out.25 January 2019 | Industry news
Ex-F1 champ Rosberg finds thrills in 'green mobility'
Former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg says he has no regrets about leaving the big league of motor racing.25 January 2019 | Motorsport
Closer look at Volvo's imminent answer to the Tesla Model 3
Expect coupe-like styling, a 295kW electric powertrain and a brand new Google based operating system.25 January 2019 | Industry news