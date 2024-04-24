Hilux rival loading! Kia Tasman shows off Jeep-inspired looks in official teaser pics

When the Kia Tasman hits the streets in 2025, the Korean brand will finally have a rival for double cab bakkie heavy hitters like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Kia has dropped the first official images of its new bakkie, albeit wearing a colourful camouflage ahead of its official reveal that’s expected to take place later this year.

Although the final design remains under wraps for now, we can see that it won’t look anything like its main rivals. Beneath the camo we see rugged proportions that remind us of the Jeep Gladiator. It seems a given that the new Kia Tasman will reach South African shores, given that it has been earmarked for introduction on the African continent along with Australia, Korea and the Middle East. Engines and all those other juicy details remain under wraps along with the finer design elements, but the Tasman is widely expected to adopt the 2.2-litre turbodiesel found in the Sorento, paired with an eight speed autobox and likely enjoying a small increase in power to better rival Hilux and friends. The 2.2 in the current Sorento offers 148kW, while the 2.8-litre Hilux is good for 150kW.

There are also rumours that the 3-litre turbodiesel engine, currently fitted to the Mohave SUV, could be offered in the Tasman at a later stage, and there have also been whispers of a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain. An electric version is also expected to launch in certain markets from 2026. As the name might imply, Australia played a key role in the vehicle’s inspiration and development.