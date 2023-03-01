Another day, another spec upgrade: now it’s the turn of the Toyota Hilux

Johannesburg - Seems that it’s specification enhancement season at Toyota. Following hot on the heels of the recent upgrades made to the Fortuner and Corolla Cross, it’s now the turn of the Toyota Hilux bakkie. Toyota has this philosophy called Kaizen, which means gradual but continuous improvement, and that is clearly in overdrive this week.

As far as the Toyota Hilux is concerned, the company has readjusted the equipment mix in the Legend range, essentially equalising things between the different body styles and drive configurations. For instance, the Xtra Cab variants are now fitted with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 driver assistance gizmos that were already fitted to the double cab models, as well as the latter’s mirror-mounted welcome lights. As a reminder, the TSS safety package includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and the Pre-Collision System.

Things have also been equalised across the double cab range, with the Legend 4x2 variants now gaining the same spec sheet as the 4x4s, which means that the nine-speaker JBL audio system is now fitted across the board. As before, Toyota Hilux Legend customers can also look forward to leather seats, with power adjustment for the driver’s seat, as well as dual-zone climate control and a Smart Entry System. Furthermore, all raised body 4x2 Raider and Legend models are now fitted with an Automatic Transmission Temperature warning, which could come in handy when tackling steep terrain or when carrying heavy loads.

Cosmetically the 2023 Toyota Hilux remains as before, although the Xtra Cab and Double Cab models can now be ordered in Platinum White, while a limited number of Sand Beige units continues to be available across all three body styles. All models are sold with a nine-service or 90 000km service plan, with intervals pegged at 10 000km. Toyota Hilux Pricing (March 2023)

