2023 Toyota Corolla Cross upgrade brings more standard features to base models

Johannesburg - Last week we brought you news of the Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S hybrid model that joined the line-up, but it’s not only the flagship deal that’s being sweetened for 2023. Toyota South Africa has announced a number of specification enhancements for the Corolla Cross, and it’s good news for those buying the base and mid-spec variants.

The Xi entry model is now fitted with full LED headlights, while inside the conventional radio system of the previous model makes way for a new six-speaker, 8.0-inch (20.32cm) touchscreen infotainment system, complete with a reverse camera. Toyota has revised the speedometer design and the full 4.2” TFT multi-information display is now part of the deal. The mid-spec Xs models gain a front armrest with cup holder functionality, while all hybrid models now have blue headlight inserts to denote their HEV status. The Toyota Corolla Cross models have become a bit more expensive though, with the 1.8 Xi now starting at R381 200, while the 1.8 Xs now costs R414 300.

Apart from the aforementioned spec enhancements, as before the Xi models come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, power windows, manual air conditioning and keyless entry. The Xs gains black leather seat upholstery, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, park distance control, two additional USB ports and Toyota Connect. The XR comes with 18” alloys as well as LED interior illumination and the Toyota Sense active safety features, which include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Trace Assist and Pre-Collision System.

The powertrains carry over as before, with the 1.8-litre normally aspirated engine offering 103kW and 173Nm, and the hybrid paring an Atkinson Cycle 1.8-litre petrol unit with an electric motor for a system output of 90kW. All models are sold with a six-service, 90 000km service plan, with intervals set at 15 000km, and a three-year/100 000km warranty, with hybrid models getting an additional eight-year/195 000km warranty for the battery. Toyota Corolla Cross Pricing (March 2023)

1.8 Xi CVT - R 381 200 1.8 XS CVT - R414 300 1.8 XR CVT - R451 300

1.8 XS HEV - R442 800 1.8 XR HEV - R480 200 1.8 CVT GR-S - R466 800