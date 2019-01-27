Celeb News
British actor Christian Bale reveals SA heritage
'Vice' star Christian Bale revealed more about his South African heritage during an interview.4h ago | International
#RoastOfAKA: Pearl Thusi warns AKA: 'Zinhle won't be there to save us'
Pearl Thusi - aka Mama Pantha - is set to grace the stage as Comedy Central's first female roastmaster in Africa next month.5h ago | Local
Matthew McConaughey reveals the worst rom-com of his career
Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has claimed that 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' is the worst rom-com he's ever made.7h ago | International
The Game apologises to Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian sex claims
The Game has apologised to Kanye West after he claimed to have had sex with Kim Kardashian West, Kanye's wife.27 January 2019 | International