Murdered Mashata’s mum calls for justice after comedian gunned down in Pretoria

By Simon Majadibodu The mother of slain comedian and DJ, Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse, is demanding justice after the popular entertainer was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in Soshanguve, Pretoria, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The ‘Noise Maker’ as he was affectionately known, performed his final set at his All Black event at Epozini Lifestyle in Soshanguve at midnight. He was gunned down hours later. Police confirmed the comedian, DJ, radio personality, and MC, who was also a stadium announcer for Mamelodi Sundowns FC, was shot dead. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told The Star on Sunday that Tshwane police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

She said two men, aged 46 and 45, were wounded - one of them fatally. Mashata’s mother, Rebecca Mabusa, told Kaya 959 News that all she wanted was justice for her son. With a heavy sigh, she said: “I want justice to be served, like you say it's a high profile case, and I am looking at the way the interviews are done, and I am wishing that let it not just be interviews, a visit of the premier to my house or the councillor, let it be that the justice is served.”

Rebecca urged the men and women in blue to conduct a thorough investigate and arrest those who were responsible for murdering her son. “It’s like they were slaughtering somebody the way they were shooting at him, I just want to know how did it come that so many guns are in South Africa like this. And, I know some of the people, I mean guns are just like toys in South South, especially Mabopane and Soshanguve.” She went on to explain with anger and worry about the absence visible police officers in the area.

“There’s no patrollers, they come here when there’s a scene. You will never see them running around protecting (people), there’s so much crime happening, and we are crying on the government, but as a society we know the culprit, (so) why can’t we help the police,” she added. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi paid a visit to the family of the slain entertainer and expressed his heartfelt condolences. Lesufi said that case it has been taken over by the provincial police and he commits himself to assist them with the necessary resources should they run out them.