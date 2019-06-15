More from Movies
Jahmil X.T. Qubeka's film to open 40th Durban International Film Festival
Finally a moment for the star director19h ago | Entertainment
'Dark Phoenix' director Simon Kinberg blames himself for film's failures
"Dark Phoenix" director Simon Kinberg says it's "on him" that the superhero movie "didn't work" after it pulled in just $33 million at the US box office against a $200 million production cost.20h ago | Entertainment
Qina: A youthful story of courage
The production which is now on at the State Theatre in Pretoria places the spotlight on issues facing the youth.15 June 2019 | Entertainment
Dave Bautista keen to play Bane in 'The Batman'
Dave Bautista says he'd be up for playing a DC villain after one Twitter fan suggested he would be a great choice to portray Bane in "The Batman".14 June 2019 | Entertainment