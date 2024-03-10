Here’s where you can catch the Oscars on South African TV screens

The biggest night in the film calendar is hours away and the world will have their eyes on Hollywood biggest stars at the 96th Academy Awards. Late-night, US talk show Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting for the fourth time and it’s expected to be a star studded event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with the industry’s cream of the crop.

South Africans can catch all the best dressed, worst dressed, longest speech, oddest speech, trip-up-the-stairs, and all the I can’t believe they didn’t win ‘best-magnanimous-loser’ face sideshow M-Net Channel 101 on March 11. The 1AM Club can join the live broadcast to watch history being made and for the less invested, there’s a second prime-time broadcast at 21:00 CAT that night. The Oscars are always history-making and this year’s event is no exception, with several blockbusters up for nominations.

‘Only All About Eve’ (1950); ‘La La Land’ (2016) and ‘Titanic' (1997) have received more nominations than Oppenheimer's 13. ‘Ben-Hur’ (1959); ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003), and ‘Titanic’ (1997) each won 11 Oscars and Christopher Nolan would love to see his film alongside those ‘winningest’ in history. ‘Barbie’ may have been snubbed in major categories such as Best Director and Best Actress but received eight nominations including for Best Picture. Ryan Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor and America Ferrera, for best supporting actress.