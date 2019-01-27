More from TV
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' leads #SAGAwards winners
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' was the big winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday, taking home three prizes.7h ago | TV
Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance
The four-hour film, which will air in two parts on Britain's Channel 4 and HBO, is a sprawling account of how their lives intersected with Jackson's at the height of his fame in the 80s and early 90s, and then later as adults when the trauma of what happened in their youth started to emerge in serious ways.27 January 2019 | TV
Maisie Williams thinks fans won't be satisfied with 'Game of Thrones' ending
Maisie Williams doesn't think fans will be "satisfied" with the 'Game of Thrones' ending, because "no-one" wants the show to end.26 January 2019 | TV
#7deLaan responds to interracial kiss backlash: We stand by our diverse story lines
The popular Afrikaans soapie has issued an official statement following the social media backlash it faced after two of its characters shared an interracial kiss.25 January 2019 | Soapies