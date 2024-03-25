‘Skeem Saam’ actress Innocent Sadiki on her character taking a leap of faith for love

Our favourite TV shows are always tapping into daily life events to create captivating storylines that educate viewers about a thing or two. SABC 1’s second most watched show, ‘Skeem Saam’ is known for keeping up with the times and tackling the issues of everyday life, such as having a crush as a woman and shooting your shoot.

The character of Sthoko, portrayed by Innocent Sadiki, took the leap to find love again, following her messy divorce but she didn't wait until the stars aligned - she took matters into her own hands. Taboo, right? A woman taking the leap and asking a man out, but society has changed, such is done, and considering it is a leap year, the odds are in the ladies' favour. “For the longest time Sthoko has always focused on everyone else besides herself,” said the actress.

“Now this is her time to find love. Sthoko decided to go after what she wanted and was very straightforward. Although Babiele resisted at first.” Sthoko’s character has been on quite the journey on ‘Skeem Saam’ - from her abusive marriage, being unemployed, her son’s sexuality and also finding herself while being MaNtuli’s daughter - but now she is putting herself first. While it’s still to be seen if her mother Nontombi ‘Mantuli’ Seakamela, portrayed by Dieketseng Mnisi, will accept Sthoko’s relationship with the police officer, she is enjoying the ride of a new relationship.

The current storyline is showing viewers that women can take charge of their relationships in a playful and empowering way, that turns out well for them. Sadiki admits she has even had a lot of women approach her to say ‘thank you’ for giving her that courage to go for what they love. “I think it’s important that we do change the trajectory because we are trendsetters in a way. I think it was important for Sthoko to make this move.”