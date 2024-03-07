‘Skeem Saam’ records 3.2 million viewership on new time slot debut

SABC1 has announced that the daily drama ‘Skeem Saam’, achieved a massive historical audience rating of over 3.2 million viewers on March 4. Produced by Peu Communications, the popular drama debuted on their new timeslot of 7.30pm, with a bang.

The move to a new timeslot was announced by the channel in January 2024, and the change kicked off last night with plots ranging from Leeto discovering that his friend Bullet has been lying to him. Jacobeth accusing Magongwa of witchcraft after being hit by a truck in front of his gate and Sthoko offering to cook dinner for Babeile and Lewatle, is there a new romance on the card in Turfloop? ‘Skeem Saam’ promises to continue delivering high quality and intriguing storylines, introducing a new face in April, but the viewers will have to wait and see who joins the ‘Skeem Saam’ family next.

In February Brendan Maphake who plays the character of Amukelani joined the long running series. The battle between Lehasa and Khwezi intensifies and there is hope for Pretty as she might have found the perfect firm to finish her articles. “As the Public Broadcaster we wanted to make sure that we align with the audiences and to give them what they have asked for.