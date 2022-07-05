Shoki Mmola bows out of ‘Skeem Saam’ after 10 years

For the past decade, Shoki Mmola has played Celia Kunutu, who viewers have grown to love on SABC1’s “Skeem Saam”. So it came as quite a surprise when Mmola took to her Instagram page to confirm that she is bowing out of the long-running production.

“As I bow out of ‘Skeem Saam’, I bow even lower to everyone who has supported my work over 28 years in the industry, and 10 years of Skeem Saam. Here's to telling more stories,” she wrote in her post. In 2021, the actress was nominated for Best Actress at the South African Film and Television Award (Saftas) for her role as Celia. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoki Mmola 🇿🇦 (@shock.star) In a statement shared with Daily Sun, the public broadcaster confirmed that viewers would no longer see Mmola on the show.

“Shoki Mmola bows out of ‘Skeem Saam’. Boasting a whooping 26 years of her television career, Mmola has been playing the character of Ceila on ‘Skeem Saam’ for 10 years and, in that role, has been one of show's lead actresses, contributing to its accomplishments over the past decade,” read the statement. Her departure is an amicable one, with the production wishing her well on her future endeavours. Shoki Mmola bows out of Skeem Saam.



She will be missed by fellow cast members, crew members, and viewers watching at home. We wish her well and all the best with her future ventures. pic.twitter.com/yU0gnMP9Wj — SABC (@SABCPortal) June 30, 2022 “Always keeping fans entertained, Mmola has portrayed the character of Celia impeccably. She will be missed by fellow cast members, crew members, and viewers watching at home. We wish her well and all the best with her future ventures,” said the statement.

