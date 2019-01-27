Zimbabwe inflation hits high of 290%, says economist
27 January 2019 | Zimbabwe
27 January 2019 | Zimbabwe
27 January 2019 | Africa
Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar on Friday called President Muhammadu Buhari's suspension of the country's top judge "an act of dictatorship".25 January 2019 | Africa
Ethiopia is banning street begging by Syrian nationals who have startled people by showing up in growing numbers in recent months.25 January 2019 | Africa
The Zimbabwe fuel crisis that culminated in deadly protests when government hiked prices is fast returning to normal.25 January 2019 | Zimbabwe
The UN has sent a fact-finding team to eastern Uganda to investigate a "surge" in the number of women and girls undergoing female genital mutilation.25 January 2019 | Africa