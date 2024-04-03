US tourist killed following elephant attack at Zambian game park

An 80-year-old woman was killed when a male elephant attacked a safari vehicle at the Kafue National Park in Zambia at the weekend. In the video, which has been widely shared on social media, the large bull can be seen running towards the vehicle.

Seconds later, he rushes closer to the van and the game ranger can be heard shouting to ward him off, however, the animal flips the vehicle over onto its side. According to Wilderness Destinations communications group head, Tarryn Gibson, the incident happened on Saturday. She said another female guest was also injured in this incident, when an aggressive bull elephant charged the vehicle carrying six guests and a guide who were on a game drive from Lufupa Camp.

“The injured guest was taken to a private medical facility in South Africa while the other four guests received treatment for minor injuries. Trauma counselling has been provided to all involved,” Gibson said. She explained that the guests were on a game drive when the bull elephant suddenly charged.

Wilderness chief executive officer, Keith Vincent, said all guides are extremely well trained and experienced. “Sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough,” he said.

Vincent added that Kafue National Park management were immediately called to assist. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and given the nature of the incident, police, the Department of National Parks & Wildlife and other authorities were also called to investigate the matter further. “Wilderness is cooperating fully with this process. This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died. We are also, naturally, supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident,” Vincent said.

“Out of sympathy to the family of the deceased and the other parties involved, it is requested that parties refrain from distributing any images or video footage of the incident on social media.” He said teams will continue to support the family of the deceased, as well those guests and staff impacted by this event. “We will also be guided by the Zambian Government on the way forward. The deceased will be repatriated to her family in the United States of America with the support of local Zambian authorities and the US Embassy in Lusaka,” he said.