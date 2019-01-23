World
World
More from World
Watch: What my Boyfriend Wore blogger tours Istanbul
What My Boyfriend blogger Sergio Ines and his girlfriend Elzaan share their recent Istanbul trip.21 January 2019 | World
PICS: Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s beach vacay
Kylie Jenner on holiday with Stormi, Travis Scott and BFF Jordyn Woods.21 January 2019 | World
Escape the Rat Race to become an Italian farmer with Airbnb
Located on the top of a hill in southern Italy’s picturesque province of Matera is the small village of Grottole, it is at risk of disappearing and needs support17 January 2019 | Travel News
WATCH: Japanese hotel staffed by robots fires half of its workforce
Henn na Hotel, located in the Japanese city of Sasebo, hit the Guinness Book of Records immediately after its opening because all hotel staff are robots.17 January 2019 | Asia