Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Explosion reported near vessel off Yemen: security firm

With Huthi-lead attacks still unfolding in the Red Sea, another international maritime agency has reported an explosion aboard a vessel near the port city of Aden, Yemen. Picture: CENTCOM VIA AFP

With Huthi-lead attacks still unfolding in the Red Sea, another international maritime agency has reported an explosion aboard a vessel near the port city of Aden, Yemen. Picture: CENTCOM VIA AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Maritime security firm Ambrey on Wednesday reported an "explosion" near a Barbados-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier transitting southwest of the Yemeni port city of Aden.

"A nearby vessel reported an explosion in the proximity of the Barbados-flagged, publicly US-owned, bulk carrier," Ambrey said, cautioning other ships to steer clear of the bulker which matches the "targeting profile" of Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The Huthis started harassing ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea in November, a campaign they say is intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

They have vowed to strike Israeli, British and American ships as well as vessels heading to Israeli ports, disrupting traffic through the vital trade route off Yemen's shores.

Before the latest reported attack, Ambrey said the bulk carrier was "hailed by an entity declaring itself to be the 'Yemeni Navy'," a title adopted by the Huthi rebels.

British maritime security agency UKMTO also reported an "attack" southwest of Aden, without elaborating.

The attacks have caused several major shipping firms to suspend passage through the Red Sea, which usually carries around 12 percent of global trade.

At least "15 commercial ships have been impacted" since November, including four US ships, US department of defence spokesman Pete Nguyen said on Friday.

The US and Britain have since January launched repeated strikes on Huthi targets in Yemen in response to the ship attacks.

IOL

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peacewarHamasIsraeli Defence ForcesGazaConflictIsrael Palestine Conflict