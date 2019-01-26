Rugby
Rugby Highlights
Advertisement
More from Rugby
Unbeaten Blitzboks cruise through to Hamilton Sevens quarter-finals
To their credit, the Scottish side tackled manfully, but in the end, they were beaten by four tries to one.26 January 2019 | Sevens
Kyle Brown equals record as Blitzboks see off Kenya in style at NZ Sevens
Kyle Brown equalled the record of Frankie Horne by most tournament appearances by a South African in his 68th event when he took to the field.25 January 2019 | Blitzboks
Robbie Deans: Japan have realistic hopes to make Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
“They (also) need to learn when to go for it and when to go for the percentages. They haven’t learnt that yet.”25 January 2019 | International
Ex-Bok centre Jaque Fourie ‘so excited’ about USA Eagles coaching gig
Jaque Fourie’s first game in his new role will be at the Americas Rugby Championship against Chile on February 2.25 January 2019 | International