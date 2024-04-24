‘We want to make things right,’ says Ruben van Heerden as Stormers prepare for Leinster

Leinster were themselves on the wrong side of a hiding by the Lions at Ellis Park, in the process failing to stretch their lead over Glasgow Warriors at the top of the URC table. Stormers’ Ruben van Heerden acknowledged that the Irish side would be hurting after the loss to the Lions, but their only focus was getting back to winning ways. “It’s absolutely crucial that we bounce back as a team, and as a forward pack this week,” the lock told the Stormers’ in-house website.

“We have certain standards that we’ve set for ourselves and last week we slipped up. It sounds cliché but the only way to get over losing is by winning,” said van Heerden. “I think the measure of a man is not what he does when he is winning but rather what he does when his back is against the wall, and our backs are against the wall and we have to fight now. And what an opportunity we have against Leinster this weekend. “My advice to the guys is to not try and do anything fancy but play the rugby that the Stormers are known for, and do the things that we do well, stay in the system and execute.

“We have to play to our strengths and if we do that with a bit of attitude and intensity, things will go well for us.” Van Heerden went on to add: “Leinster will be hurting after their loss against the Lions. They are going to want to rectify things that they got wrong, but so will we. We want to make things right,” he explained.