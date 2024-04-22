Ospreys send Stormers 27-21 ‘wake-up’ call

Leighton Koopman The Stormers will bring their heavy hitters back for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship (URC) game against a depleted Leinster in Cape Town.

After losing to the Ospreys 27-21 there is no room for error in the last four games of the tournament as the inaugural champions look to seal a play-off berth for the third year in a row. Dan du Plessis of Stormers. | BackpagePix The expectation is that utility back Damian Willemse, locks Salmaan Moerat and Ruben van Heerden, hooker Joseph Dweba and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche will all return to the starting fold to bolster the team on Saturday (kick-off 7.05pm). It was a poor display by the Cape side in front of a healthy crowd and a result that set them back in their search for a spot among the top four of the URC.

Dobson was almost at a loss for words after his side’s uncharacteristic game, despite being overwhelming favourites. The Stormers are fairly accurate with the hot potato rugby they normally dish up, but they forced the situation one too many times against the Ospreys. And the Welshmen were ready to pounce on mistakes and inaccuracies. “Unquestionably,” Dobson responded to the first question, of whether it was the poorest his side has been in the history of the URC.

“Firstly, we knew the Ospreys were going to be tough. They’ve done some remarkable things this season with a small squad. Credit to them, we knew they had fight. “In terms of our performance, just the loosest, and I am really sorry about that. I can only apologise, it was poor.” Evan Roos of the Stormers scores a try against the Ospreys in a losing effort at Cape Town Stadium. | BackpagePix Dobson said that while it is in their DNA to play expansive rugby and give the ball air as much as possible to put their skilful players in space, on Saturday they pushed the envelope when things were not on. It boils down to not earning the right to play their attacking rugby by doing the hard yards first.

If you have tight forwards looking for the spectacular offload off the ground almost more than the backs, that’s asking for trouble. “We have this thing about being the Stormers and who we are (and how they play), but this was taking it to the extreme,” Dobson added. “Before the game, and half-time we spoke about this. We had two tight forwards passing the ball to each other on the tryline in the first half. We were as loose as could be.

“It is a concern and frustration. We coughed up 16 balls, I think. The key thing is that we have to get the go-forward ball down the middle of the field and that is where we went wrong. Our message was clear, dent them first, run hard lines and it will open up the sides. “We are proud of who we are, but that was too loose.” The Stormers made a significant number of changes, and Dobson said maybe it was a mistake, but he had to give players such as hookers JJ Kotze and Scarra Ntubeni, and locks Gary Porter and Adre Smith a run to at least get game time before a possible play-off match.