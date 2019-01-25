Lifestyle
The swivel chair is back in full swing
Once the preserve of offices and corporate spaces, the swivel chair has now evolved into a must-have when furnishing your house.23 January 2019 | Home
An aspirin a day if you’re not ill ‘does more harm than good’
For many in middle age, a daily aspirin is part of their health routine – even if they’re perfectly fit.23 January 2019 | Health & Wellness
Lira and Mi Casa to shine in "Precious Metals” at The Glenlivet JazzTown marquee #SunMet
Lira and Mi Casa chat about style and their upcoming performances at the Glenlivet JazzTown marquee at the Sun Met this Saturday.22 January 2019 | Fashion
Two-thirds of singles in their 20s now live with their parents – here’s how it affects their lives
As more young people in their 20s are living in the family home well into adulthood, it’s crucial to remember that not all parents own their home.21 January 2019 | Relationships