LOOK: Karabo ‘Poppy’ Moletsane unveils one of her biggest murals yet

WORLD-renowned South African visual artist Karabo “Poppy” Moletsane proves once again why she’s one of the best artists in Mzansi as she partners with the Spanish football league, Laliga, and video game developers, EA Sports. Moletsane has just unveiled a mural she did on Africa’s only five-a-side football pitch for the development platform, FC Futures.

The black, blue and green mural splashed across the pitch overlooking the iconic coastline of Clifton, Cape Town, is one of Moletsane’s biggest paintings yet. “This is one of my biggest installations of murals yet, and design elements are made up of historical and cultural elements of South Africa, capturing the country’s exuberant spirit. “With its rich history, football culture in South Africa is deeply ingrained and reflects the nation’s diversity and resilience. Football is more than a sport.

“In Mzansi, it’s a communal experience that fosters unity and pride, and that’s what I wanted to communicate with my murals,” said Moletsane. She said working on the mural has been a wonderful experience and thanked everyone who made it possible. Karabo ‘Poppy’ Moletsane working on the mural. Picture: Supplied. “Loved to be able to have collaborated with @laliga and @easportsfc on re-imagining this Cape Town 5-aside pitch.

“The work they’re doing to empower South African youth within football made me forget about my stiff hammies! The children that were a part of their academy had mad skills, too! “Thank you so much to my assistants, @ellentshabane, @neounderscore, @twobear_, @nqabashakesmbolekwana and Alec, for speedily working and absorbing my perfect line requests with such understanding. “Another special thank you to @seapointpaint, they have a great knowledge of paint, perfect mixing and go above and beyond for muralists! Thanks to the team at @csa.global for making everything run so smoothly, I know they would have changed the weather to make the mural happen!