Karabo Poppy Moletsane scoops Women in Arts and Culture award at inaugural Charlotte Maxeke Leadership Awards

Visual artist and street illustrator Karabo Poppy Moletsane recently became the youngest person to bag a Charlotte Maxeke Leadership Award. Moletsane won the Women in Arts and Culture award at the recently held awards, which was hosted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation minster Dr Naledi Pando.

The event is aimed at “recognising and honouring exceptional African Women leaders whose achievements, influence, and contributions have advanced Africa’s development in various sectors of society.” It also recognises contributions to the advancement of gender equality and women empowerment. Maxeke was a South African religious leader, and social and political activist. She was also the first black woman to graduate with a university degree in South Africa with a B.Sc from Wilberforce University Ohio in 1903, as well as the first black African woman to graduate from an American university.

At this year’s event, the minster urged African women to follow the selfless example of Maxeke to uplift others. Motletsane who is the designer behind the late rapper AKA’s “Mass Country“ album cover, and who has previously worked with American rapper P Diddy, wrote on Instagram: “Youngest winner at the Charlotte Maxeke Leadership Awards for the Women in Arts and Culture Award 🏆. @dircoza. “Representing South Africa here with an award honouring exceptional African women, whose leadership, achievements and contributions have advanced Africa’s development in various sectors of society.

“When you think things can’t get any better God says wait and see ✊🏾✍🏾.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karabo Poppy Moletsane (@karabo_poppy) Congratulatory messages filled the comments section. “This is amazing Poppy and definitely well deserved....🔥,” wrote @filoe_mpho.

“You deserve it Famo keep on keeping on 🔥🔥 congratulations,” said @kairo_roughly. Other award winners included South African women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana, for the Women in Sports award and international broadcaster, TV personality and media consultant, Lerato Mbele. Taking to Twitter Mbele wrote, “Tonight was incredibly humbling for me. I was one of two recipients in the media category of the “Charlotte Maxeke Women in Leadership Award” from the SA Ministry of International Relations @DIRCO_ZA - an honour in recognition of my work across Africa. Thank you South Africa 🇿🇦.“