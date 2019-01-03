Sport
Rashid Khan will be in action for the Durban Heat this week
4 December 2018 | The Mercury
Heat refocus for Highveld clash with Stars
The Durban Heat will be looking to erase Wednesday night’s disappointing loss to the Paarl Rocks29 November 2018 | The Mercury
Underberg local has big plans for 2019 Drak
Stew Little has set his sights on the podium in next year's N3TC Drak Challenge.28 November 2018 | The Mercury
Morkel to undergo late fitness test ahead of Rocks clash
Durban Heat captain Albie Morkel will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the Heat’s fourth Mzansi Super League clash28 November 2018 | The Mercury
Ozzie Gladwin provides interesting early Dusi season guide
The SteelCo Ozzie Gladwin on Sunday might have surprised 2019 FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon pundits26 November 2018 | The Mercury