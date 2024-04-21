Top performers to decide CSA T20 Challenge play-offs

OBAKENG MELETSE THE Cricket SA T20 Challenge has exceeded expectations with the quality of cricket that has been on display. With a lot still to play for today, the Titans and Western Province will have it all to do as they battle for the final top-four spot.

The battle for home semi-finals will also heat up as nothing is settled yet. As we head into the final round robin matches, we pick our top five most impactful players in the tournament so far. Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors)

11 matches, 11 wickets The Warriors all-rounder has had more impact with the ball than bat. He has been trusted with opening the bowling and has struck within the powerplay and has also picked up wickets with the older ball in the death overs. He has the second best bowling figures of 5/39 and a 47 off 20 balls batting at number three. Rivaldo Moonsamy (Titans)

13 matches, 400 runs Moonsamy has been promoted to open the batting with the Titans looking for the master stroke to settle their shaky season. His innings of 90 off 41 balls handed the Titans a key bonus point victory against the KZN Tuskers, ensuring they went past Western Province into fourth place as they continue to revive their season. Siya Simetu (Warriors)

13 matches, 18 wickets Simetu has had to be flexible with different bowling roles at different times in matches; he has had to open the bowling, but has also done most of his bowling and striking after the powerplay. He has played an integral part in the Warriors being second on the table with best figures of 3/20. Nqaba Peter (Lions)

Seven matches, 12 wickets The 21-year-old leg-spinner has had to shoulder big responsibility in his first full senior season with the Lions. He has shown a lot of maturity for a skill that is rare to find and also one that is not easy to execute. Peter, a Paarl Royals recruit in the SA20, has best figures of 4/7 and has played a huge role in the Joburg side’s return to form after a slow start. He has shown the ability to strike and clean out middle to lower orders, especially when sides are looking to rotate the strike as well as accelerate the innings approaching the death overs. Matthew Breetzke (Warriors)

13 matches, 422 runs The 25-year-old makes this list as a captain, and also his journey to the top of the run-scoring charts. For the longest part of the season, Breetzke led a Warriors side that looked unbeatable at the top of the table. During that time, he was struggling for form but still managed to put that aside and pull his troops through and got results. He has managed to find some decent form with three half-centuries at the back end, and with roles reversed, he will need to find a way to see his side through and pull them out of the dark hole they seem to have dug themselves into.

Fixtures today: KZN Tuskers v Lions Western Province v Titans