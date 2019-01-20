Opinion
Opinion Highlights
#JohannRupert has not insulted anybody, we need the frank talk
Billionaire businessman Johann Rupert cannot be held responsible for how others feel about his truth, writes Sandile Memela.5 December 2018 | Opinion
Reporter's Notebook: Is Moja Cruise the answer to Durban's taxi problem?
COULD subsidising the infamous taxi industry change how our minibus taxis operate?2 December 2018 | Opinion
REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: Durban court shooting a reminder of lingering pain
When I heard that a cop shot and killed his wife inside a divorce court on Monday, I couldn’t but help think about December 16 last year.2 December 2018 | Opinion
10 eco-friendly festive gift ideas to inspire you :)
This year, as per my resolution to be more eco-friendly, I aim to be more considerate in what I choose to buy, and how these gifts are packaged.1 December 2018 | IOS