Cape Town International Jazz Festival pulls out all stops for super-jazzy fest

In what is shaping up to be one of the best line-ups in a history of outstanding programmes, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is pulling out all the stops to ensure that its comeback on May 3 and 4, 2024, is one to be enjoyed and remembered. True to its roots of providing the performance space for a mix of established and bright new talent, this year’s festival will showcase African music royalty alongside their international counterparts.

Appearing on the bill for the 2024 CTIJF and joining the already announced artists, are: The vocal tones of Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family (UK), alternative R&B group Moonchild (USA), Grammy-winning bassist virtuoso and experimental musician, singer, and songwriter MonoNeon (USA), who brings his unique existential jazz-funk to the party, while Francesca Biancoli’s (Italy/SA) contemporary melding of jazz and neo-soul will allow audiences to explore their own authenticity and daring. The award-winning drummer and composer Darshan Doshi will also be on hand to present his trio featuring saxophonist Mark Hartsuch and bassist Tony Grey (India/USA).

Bringing it home is South Africa’s platinum selling, Queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma, The Voice SA star and platinum record seller songbird, Ami Faku, the Hilton Schilder Quintet who have created a solid following for their unique Cape jazz sounds, and the much loved and highly respected South African jazz vocalist, pianist, and composer, Thandi Ntuli, who will present Rainbow Revisited with Tlala Makhene and Sphelelo Mazibuko, as well as the legendary pianist and composer Mervyn Africa, all of whom add some extra glittering sparkle to the re-imagined stages at the festival. Judith Sephuma. Picture: Supplied Mi Casa. Picture: Supplied The ever-popular Mi Casa, whose new single with Malik Harris, Who Cares, is ramping up the charts, will show crowds why it is they are no fools, with their hip swaying, foot stomping sounds and lyrics, are also on this year’s billing. Creating the party atmosphere out on the Topaz stage, are the tempo tapping sounds of Amapiano jazz crossover artist, Daliwonga, Afro-house artist Mörda, the pulsing beats of the ever-energetic Mac G, the laid-back groove of CTIJF resident DJs, DJ Clint L and the good vibes of Jab a Jaw.

Lindsay Rhoda, head of talent at espAfrika, founders and organisers of the CTIJF, said the line-up has delivered a masterful blend that showcases today’s global melting pot of cultures and storytelling, and one that embraces all ages, including a younger audience. “This festival is one of the very few on the continent that conveys a comprehensive array of the jazz-genre’s multitude of layers and whose baseline of rhythm represents jazz’s complex foundations and traditions and its constant evolution. “The 2024 festival experience is a nuanced anthem to where the world finds itself at present – at the crossroads of a new age, with a progression of artists adding their authentic and musical signatures to the messages of those who have already set the message.”

Festival organisers also announced that stage names will revert to their original designations and so once more, there will be Kippies (Sapphire), Manenberg (Topaz), Rosies (Emerald) and Moses Molelekwa (Ruby). The programme for the 2024 CTIJF, is: Kippies Stage Friday May 3:

Act One: Billy Monama Act Two: Matt Bianco Act Three: Tunde of Lighthouse Family

Act Four: Judith Sephuma Saturday May 4: Act One: Ami Faku

Act Two: Moonchild Act Three: Mandisi Dyantyis Act Four: TBA

Moses Molelekwa Stage Friday May 3: Act One: Francesca Biancoli Act Two: Kujenga

Act Three: Zoë Modiga Act Four: TBA Saturday May 4:

Act One: Benjamin Jephta Presents ‘Born Coloured, Not Born-Free' Act Two: MonoNeon Act Three: Radio Sechaba

Act Four: The Yussef Dayes Experience Rosies Stage (ticket surcharge applies) Friday May 3: Act One: Darshan Doshi Trio Featuring Mark Hartsuch & Tony Grey

Act Two: Hilton Schilder Quintet Act Three: Carlo Mombelli & The Prisoners of Strange Saturday May 4

Act One: Mervyn Africa Act Two: TBA Act Three: Thandi Ntuli Presents Rainbow Revisited with Tlala Makhene and Sphelelo Mazibuko

Act Four: Nduduzo Makhathini Trio Feat. Omagugu Basil ‘Manenberg’ Coetzee Stage Friday May 3 Act One: Jab A Jaw (Resident DJ)

Act Two: Mi Casa Act Three: Mörda Act Four: Kokoroko

Saturday May 4 Act One: Clint L (Resident DJ) Act Two: Daliwonga

Act Three: Mac G Act Four: TBA Festinos!



We're so excited to unveil the daily line-up for the first artist announcement of the #CTIJF2024! Get ready to be captivated by an incredible international and local talent blend. ​



Get your tickets now at https://t.co/XzoRy7DPLN for #AfricasGrandestGathering pic.twitter.com/6P7IcJfXfq — CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 28, 2024 General admission festival ticket at R950 per night per person which gives access to Kippies and Manenberg stages.

Surcharge tickets are in operation for Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages at R30 per person per show. The surcharge is to manage capacity in the venues, which can only seat 1 500 per show. Festival goers are required to purchase a general festival ticket to then purchase surcharged show tickets. General admission and surcharge tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.