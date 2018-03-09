Cycle Tour
Cycle Tour Highlights
#CTCycleTour: Three routes to hit the dirt on mountain bike challenge
Cycle enthusiasts are set to take to the Greater Simonsberg Conservancy in just under two weeks for the annual Cycle Tour Mountain Bike Challenge.19 February 2018 | News
#CycleTour: Cyclist raising music school funds
Cyclists are doing their bit to raise awareness for various charities they’re supporting, ahead of this year’s Cape Town Cycle Tour.16 February 2018 | Cycle Tour
Wheels come off annual Cape Town Cycle Tour
There was plenty of disappointment but also some understanding for the decision to cancel the 40th Cape Town Cycle Tour.13 March 2017 | Cycling
Winds of change for Cape Town Cycle Tour?
Moving the starting line of the Cape Town Cycle Tour is one of the issues on the agenda this week when the event’s board of trustees meet.13 March 2017 | Cycling