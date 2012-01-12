A group of South Peninsula high school pupils are spearheading environmental awareness at their school: from starting an ...
21 November 2011 | Cape Argus
In the sixth feature of The Pied Piper Project, a Cape Argus and LeadSA initiative, Justin Nurse speaks to DJ and <em>Idols</em> judge Gareth Cliff
17 November 2011 | Cape Argus
In the second feature of The Pied Piper Project, a Cape Argus and LeadSA editorial initiative, Justin Nurse interviews workplace ...
17 October 2011 | Cape Argus
ANC MP discloses HIV status after ex threatens to go public
Anger after South Durban school tells matrics to change subjects
‘Our lives changed in a few minutes’
DA distances itself from Zille’s #TaxRevolt tweets
The Game apologises to Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian sex claims