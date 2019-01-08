The Dignity Project
The Dignity Project Highlights
Danny's Diary: How you can make a difference
I cry when I’m happy, I cry when I’m sad. Been positive for over 26 years. Yes, a bit like the Phoenix: I see them come, I see them go. And by the grace of God, I’m still around.6 November 2018 | Opinion
Danny's Diary: Nurses deserve more than just our respect
"Do they really receive a wage they deserve? Up early, working double shifts, getting home after dark compromised family life. These nurses are a godsend."1 November 2018 | Opinion
Culemborg Safe Space helping uplift City homeless
The Culemborg Safe Space located on the Foreshore has already seen 268 clients move through its gates since mid-July 2018.24 October 2018 | News
Danny's Diary: Beware the ingenious baby formula scam
"The scam involves many products but formula milk is most popular. The tourists have no idea they and their goodwill have been abused and taken for a ride."23 October 2018 | Opinion