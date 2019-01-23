Opinion
Opinion Highlights
Advertisement
More from Opinion
Why Kenya is a prime target for terror attacks
It appears that the unfolding terrorist attacks in Kenya cannot be divorced from its allegiance to the Western world.18 January 2019 | Opinion
#EditorsNote: A deserved victory for Uitsig pupils
Uitsig Secondary School scored a victory in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday by securing an interdict to re-open their school.17 January 2019 | Opinion
Self-determination for Saharawis and Palestinians a priority
The issue of support for the self-determination of Western Sahara will be taken forward when South Africa and Algeria launch their Strategic Dialogue.17 January 2019 | Opinion
James Watson is wrong, intellect has nothing to do with genetics
Educational outcomes can’t point to the intelligence of one particular race but more to whether individuals are adequately resourced to succeed.17 January 2019 | Opinion