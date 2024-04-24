LETTER: Think about the poor when increasing electricity tariffs

I am a pensioner who supports three school-going children who live with an uncle who is unemployed and I’m struggling with this electricity issue.
When I buy R50 electricity it only lasts for two days. This is hitting very hard on my budget.
Now with the increase of the electricity tariff it means I will have to dig deeper into my pocket which I feel will not be fair, they are children who are dependent on me for electricity.
When I don’t have money for electricity they either survive on bread or they devise means of making a fire and cook outside. This is very unfair and difficult to handle.
Please, whoever is responsible for electricity, think about the poor people who can’t buy electricity every day!!!!
* Thandeka Tsutsu, Gugulethu.
** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].
All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)