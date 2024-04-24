LETTER: Think about the poor when increasing electricity tariffs

I am a pensioner who supports three school-going children who live with an uncle who is unemployed and I’m struggling with this electricity issue. When I buy R50 electricity it only lasts for two days. This is hitting very hard on my budget.

Now with the increase of the electricity tariff it means I will have to dig deeper into my pocket which I feel will not be fair, they are children who are dependent on me for electricity. When I don’t have money for electricity they either survive on bread or they devise means of making a fire and cook outside. This is very unfair and difficult to handle. Please, whoever is responsible for electricity, think about the poor people who can’t buy electricity every day!!!!

* Thandeka Tsutsu, Gugulethu.