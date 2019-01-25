Motoring
Authorities looking in the wrong places for solutions to road death toll
I remember when the culling season of road users would to come an end after the holidays. Unfortunately, these days, we have 12 months of mayhem13 January 2019 | Opinion
#BackToSchool: Leave home early to avoid getting stuck in Cape Town traffic
While parents happily sent their children off to start the academic year, there was nothing happy about the return of traffic congestion for motorists9 January 2019 | Motoring
Student rides: 7 decent cars for young drivers
Looking for an affordable new or nearly-new car that's stylish, solid and safe? These are some of your better options:7 January 2019 | Industry news
Taxi drivers warned against overloading passengers
Santaco has called on its drivers not to overload their vehicles as they gear up for an influx of travellers returning from their holidays4 January 2019 | Motoring