All the road closures for motorists to note ahead of the Festive Lights Switch-On event

Cape Town - While the City of Cape Town’s flagship Festive Lights Switch-On event this Sunday will no doubt be an unmissable party, it definitely will cause some road closures that motorists need to be aware of. With just a few days to go, the City outlined several measures in place, and that no alcohol, drugs, glass, hookah pipes, fireworks, umbrellas or gazebos will be allowed in.

Award-winning Cassper Nyovest and amapiano artist Focalistic will perform in front of an anticipated 80 000-plus crowd on the Grand Parade. The event will also include performances from rapper and social media influencer Ricky Vani Frontline, Sama-award-winning singer Matthew Mole, rock ’n’ roll Afrikaans band RAAF, Hanover Park’s cultural singing troupe, the Tjommies, and local songbird Whitney April, among others. With the concert event scheduled to start at 4pm and finish at 10pm, MyCiTi will have a late-night service to Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain during the event, with the last departure at 11.15pm from the Civic Centre station.

Residents and visitors are advised that as a result of the event, there will be road closures for set-up on Saturday, November 25 and event day, November 26. The full list of road closures is available here. No parking and no stopping

No parking will be permitted in Darling Street, between Buitenkant Street and Corporation Street from 8pm on Tuesday, November 21 to 5am on Tuesday, November 28.

No parking will be permitted in Darling, Adderley, Lower Plein and Castle Streets and the roads leading off Darling and Adderley Streets from 4pm on Saturday, November 25 to 5am on Monday, November 27. No stopping will be permitted in Parade, Adderley, Parliament, Corporation, Buitenkant, Church, Longmarket and Barrack Streets from 4pm on Saturday, November 25 to 00:01 on Monday, November 27.

Local access only in Parliament Street at Bureau Street, Plein Street at Spin Street and Longmarket Street. No-stopping will be enforced from 5am on Sunday, November 26. Special Needs parking The blue disabled disk will allow parking into designated areas in Buitenkant Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street.

Important notice: Public parking Public parking is free of charge on Sundays. Members of the public can make use of any public parking bays available. Paid parking facilities open to the public can also be considered. MyCiTi last bus

The last MyCiTi bus from Cape Town to Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain will depart at 11.15pm from the Civic Centre Station in Hertzog Boulevard. E-Hailing Drop-off and pick-up points are located in Wale Street, Strand Street and at the Castle in Darling Street. As a result of the road closures on Sunday, service on several MyCiTi routes will be impacted, including the Route 106 which will deviate via Strand Street. The bus will therefore miss the Groote Kerk stop in both directions.