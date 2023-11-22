Festive Lights Switch-On: ‘Don’t bring your hookah pipes, booze, umbrellas and gazebos’ – City

Cape Town - No alcohol, drugs, glass, hookah pipes, fireworks, umbrellas or gazebos will be allowed at the City’s Festive Lights Switch-On event this Sunday. With just four days to go before its flagship Festive Lights Switch-On event, the City has outlined the measures it has put in place, including safety requirements, to ensure a successful event.

Award-winning Cassper Nyovest and amapiano artist Focalistic will lead an exciting line-up of entertainers to perform in front of an anticipated 80 000-plus crowd on the Grand Parade. The event will also include performances from rapper and social media influencer Ricky Vani Frontline, Sama-award-winning singer Matthew Mole, rock ’n’ roll Afrikaans band RAAF, Hanover Park’s cultural singing troupe the Tjommies, and local songbird Whitney April. With huge crowds expected to descend on the Grand Parade, Darling Street and Adderley Street to catch a glimpse of the performances as well as the beautiful lights, the City will be putting safety measures in place to protect all those in the event footprint.

The Safety and Security Directorate personnel including metro police, traffic services, law enforcement and disaster management volunteers will work closely with the SAPS as well as private security. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The Festive Lights Switch-On is a family-friendly event that has been a staple of Cape Town’s events calendar for the last 20 years. It’s an occasion where residents, visitors, families and friends can get together to enjoy live music and be mesmerised by the glamour of the festive lights. “Our responsibility is to ensure that measures are in place so that those who attend, can enjoy the festivities without any impediments. We implore the public to please abide by the rules and requirements,” Smith said.

“Our personnel on the ground will not hesitate to act against any antisocial behaviour.” The City said there will be zero tolerance for any weapons, alcohol, drugs and other illegal substances at the event. Entrance into the festival footprint, through 12 chutes, will open from 1pm ahead of the event’s start at 4pm.

Patrons will be searched at all entrance chutes and festival attendees found in possession of any prohibited items will be turned away. Prohibited items include weapons, alcohol, drugs, glass, hookah pipes, fireworks, umbrellas and gazebos, gas spray cans or any other corrosive materials. The City is again partnering with the KID SMART Project to provide a more sophisticated monitoring system to help reunite any lost children with their parents.

Children will be kitted out with a temporary “SMART” bracelet on arrival at the event, with contact details of their parents. This is not compulsory, but parents and guardians are encouraged to make use of the services. A Lost and Found area will be located in the City Hall on Corporation Street. There will be water points demarcated in the event footprint including four on the Grand Parade, one on Upper Adderley Street and one on Lower Adderley Street.