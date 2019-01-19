Sport
Sport Highlights
Athlone skater breaks his OWN Guinness World Record
18 January 2019 | Sport
Advertisement
More from Sport
Underprivileged girls soccer team from Stellenbosch need your help to compete in Sweden
An all-girl soccer team has scored the opportunity of a lifetime to participate in the prestigious Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden, in July this year.8 January 2019 | Sport
WATCH: Springbok captain #SiyaKolisi faces online fury over racial quotas remarks
A recent interview by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi given while speaking to a Japanese news agency has caused an online furore.8 January 2019 | Sport
Why do men only show each other intimacy at sporting events?
Why is it that men only show intimacy and have the freedom to be effeminate and affectionate with each other at sporting events?27 December 2018 | Opinion
Young players shine in T20 Youth Cricket Tournament
Call for community to come out and support local cricket tournament18 December 2018 | Sport