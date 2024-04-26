AmaZulu hope to have Abbubaker Mobara cleared for Chippa United clash

AmaZulu have applied to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to have defender Abbubaker Mobara’s red card rescinded ahead of their next league match. Usuthu were made to play with 10 men for 70 minutes after Mobara was adjudged to have denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity against Orlando Pirates last Saturday.

Upon review by various ex-referees, the official on the day, Cedric Muvhali, appeared to have made a mistake, which has led to the KwaZulu-Natal-based club appealing to the league’s governing body. AmaZulu will welcome Chippa United to the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm), and will hope to put back-to-back losses against the Buccaneers behind them. Coach Pablo Franco Martin told the media at the club’s training base this week that the Usuthu intend to have Mobara available for their next match.

“We have sent a report to the PSL for the red card. (It’s not fair) that you receive a red card for something that is probably not even a foul in the situation, let alone a red card,” Martin confirmed. “If someone else makes a mistake, it’s ridiculous that someone else gets punished for it. We’re not even talking about it being fair … It’s just something that’s crazy. “So the report is there at the PSL, and we’re waiting for two days because we are expecting Mobara to be back for this upcoming game, as well as other games.”

AmaZulu have done well on their home patch in the 2023/2024 campaign, having collected 18 points at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this season, eight more than they managed on the road. The visit of the Chilli Boys presents a great chance for Martin and his men to get back on the horse, and edge closer to playing in the MTN8 next season. Experienced defender Taariq Fielies has taken to life in Durban in fine style and has become one of the most important figures in that defence, a role that will have extra responsibility in case Mobara remains unavailable.