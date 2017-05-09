Motoring
Mercedes looks for Plan B after Rosberg quits
Shock retirement creates a dilemma for Mercedes. Who will take over his seat, with most of the top candidates already in contract?5 December 2016 | F1
Smooth sailing expected for N1 holiday traffic
Sanral says there are no roadworks scheduled for the N1 between Joburg and Cape Town this holiday season.4 December 2016 | Industry news
Nissan's Juke still young at heart
It might be getting on in life but this oddball wild child is funky in spirit and fun to drive by crossover standards.2 December 2016 | Road tests
Nissan GTRs dominate Saldanha Drags
The growl of upcountry Nissan GT-Rs takes the day again at the 11th running of the annual Saldanha Drags.2 December 2016 | Motorsport