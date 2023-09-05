Hurry! A million vehicle license discs will expire this month

Over one million vehicle license discs are set to expire in the month of September and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) encouraged motor vehicle owners to take proactive steps to renew and avoid penalties. “Numerous extensions, to the motor vehicle licence expiry date, that were granted during the Covid-19 period have resulted in a high number of renewals falling within the months of August, September, October, November and December,” spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

Zwane said as a result, a total of 1,049,412 motor vehicle licences are expiring this month, “and must be renewed by the end of the month”. He said the RTMC is sending out email and SMS reminders to owners whose motor vehicles licences are expiring every month. “Vehicle owners are encouraged to update their email and telephone contact details at online.natis.gov.za to receive the reminders,” Zwane said.

“Owners can renew on the same portal and have their motor vehicle licences delivered within three to five days,” he said. Zwane said there is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date to renew, without additional costs. “Thereafter, arrears and penalties for late renewal will be changed.”

To assist vehicle owners, the RTMC is sending out email reminders with MVL1 forms. “To avoid queues and time wasting, owners can fill the form on-line and make the necessary payment at the convenience of their homes. A new motor vehicle licence will then be sent by courier within three to five days,” he said. Zwane said to take advantage of this “convenient and cost-effective method of renewal”, vehicle owners are encouraged to register their profiles at online.natis.gov.za in five easy steps.