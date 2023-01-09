I got my vehicle license delivered to my door in less than 48 hours, here’s how

Durban - The New Year started off on an excellent note for me, and The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) had much to do with it.

So my vehicle license disc expired at the end on December 31, 2022, and I was dreading having to renew it. For many Durbanites, the traditional place was the post office at the Hyper by the Sea, but after its closure, I was uncertain. A colleague then wrote an article about his experiences using the various online platforms available, and still, I was sceptical.

Because let’s face it, we don’t have much faith after visiting many government departments. So I decided to register on the RTMC website: https://online.natis.gov.za/ while laying in bed on January 2. After creating a profile, I was logged into the website in seconds.

What was surprising was that I didn’t have to input any personal details like my identity number or details about the car that I required the license disc for. Everything was preloaded. And let’s be honest, imputing the 17-digit VIN number can be quite a stressful task!

All I had to do was select my delivery address, make a payment, which included a R99 delivery fee directly to my door and voila. I instantly received an e-receipt via email and a message the next day from RTMC stating that my parcel had begun the journey to my location. It just seemed too good to be true.

I was like, okay, I’m certain this will take at least two weeks with one phone call from my side to check the status of my parcel. However, I kid you not, a day passed, and by January 4 at 10am, the courier guy was knocking at my door with my license disc in his hand. I have to admit I scrambled to open the package to make sure, because seeing is believing.

And there it was, my license disc in all its glory. I was so excited I immediately messaged at least 10 people and encouraged them to make use of the efficient service. We live in a world where we are quick to complain about the lack of service delivery, but well done to RTMC. You’ve saved a lot of moms the effort.